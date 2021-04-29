Heavy rain drenched the Ada area Wednesday morning.
By noon Wednesday, Oklahoma Mesonet's Ada weather site reported 4.53 inches of rain. Mesonet's Holdenville site recorded 5.32 inches of rain.
Officials received numerous reports of stalled vehicles, deep water across roadways forcing temporary closures, and flooded homes.
More rain is forecast through Thursday, with rainfall tapering off during the day. A flood watch remained in effect for much of Oklahoma.
