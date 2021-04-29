Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.