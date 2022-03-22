A wild pursuit which began in Johnston County Monday morning ended with a crash in Ada, and a suspect at large.
At press time Monday, law enforcement officers were continuing to search for Michael Cheairs, 29, of Tishomingo.
According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Cheairs led law enforcement officers on a pursuit which began in Tishomingo in the early morning hours.
The JCSO said during the pursuit, multiple items were thrown from the vehicle, and, at one point, the vehicle stopped while two passengers bailed out. The driver then appeared to run over a female, who was trying to flee the vehicle, according to the JCSO.
An Officer involved shooting then occurred. The two passengers were taken into custody, and it was later indicated the female passenger was not seriously injured.
The pursuit continued and reached speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour as it traveled up U.S. 377 toward Ada.
A Facebook post by the JCSO read, “Once the pursuit entered into Pontotoc County, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.
“The pursuit entered into the City of Ada and the suspect lost control at Mississippi and 17th. The suspect then placed the car in reverse and rammed a Tishomingo patrol unit. At this point, another officer and deputy involved shooting occurred.”
The pursuit then resumed north on Mississippi Avenue and ended when Cheairs crashed into a fence north of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard. He then reportedly fled on foot and a manhunt ensued.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said a perimeter was set up, but Cheairs was able to elude authorities before it was completed.
“Some of my deputies and maybe some other officers saw him running across the parking lot at Walmart going south, that’s the last time they saw him as he had hit the railroad tracks south of Walmart,” Christian said. “We set up a perimeter, Chickasaw (Lighthorse police) came out with a drone, and we tried to use FLIR (thermal imaging) on the drone to locate him, but he may have gotten into the residential area before we got the perimeter setup, and we don’t have a clue where he went from there.”
The manhunt was eventually called off, but the search continues.
Johnston County Sheriff’s Office will produce an arrest warrant to the Chickasaw Nation Prosecutors Office for a multitude of charges, according to the JCSO.
Christian said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation -- on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation -- is investigating the incidents of officer-involved shootings that occurred during the pursuits.
Authorities cautioned that Cheairs is possibly armed and ask that anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 911.
