Kristie Dawnell Evans, accused of setting up and taking part in her husband’s murder in 2021, pleaded guilty to a murder charge Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court.
Evans, 48, of Ada is charged with “first-degree murder - deliberate intent” in the murder of David Charles Evans, 50.
Kristie Evans entered into a blind plea agreement with the state, which means her sentencing will be determined by a judge at a later date.
District Judge Steven Kessinger is presiding over the case. Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo is representing the state, and attorney Joi E. Miskel of Oklahoma City is representing Evans.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9 and 10.
David Evans was shot to death in March 2021 at his residence in the 1400 block of Northcrest Drive, Ada.
Kristie Evans was later arrested after confessing to playing a role in her husband’s murder, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Also charged with first-degree murder is 27-year-old Kahlil Deamie Square.
On March 22, 2021, just after 1 a.m., Kristie Evans placed a 911 call saying an intruder had entered her home at 1420 Northcrest Drive and shot her husband. When officers arrived at the residence, they found David Evans, the pastor of Harmony Church Ada, with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.
“Ada Police Department Captain Destry Musgrove and Ada Police Officer Phillip Vogt and Mercy Emergency Medical Services responded to Evans’ residence,”
OSBI Special Agent Justin Brown wrote in a court affidavit. “They discovered David Evans, lying in bed, bleeding from the nose and mouth, and an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The OSBI reports that, based on evidence collected and interviews conducted, Kristie Evans and Square were identified as suspects in the murder.
According to a court affidavit, Kristie Evans reportedly told authorities that she, her husband and Square had been in some sort of sexual relationship previously, meeting several times at an out-of-town motel.
She said on one occasion, she secretly passed along her phone number to Square, and continued to communicate with him without her husband’s knowledge.
“On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Thursday, March 18, 2021, and Friday, March 19, 2021, (Square) stayed the night and had sexual relations with Kristie ... while David was away on a mission trip to Mexico,” Brown said.
She reportedly made claims to police that her husband was verbally abusive to her, and, after telling Square about the alleged name-calling, asked him to kill her husband, then provided Square with David Evans’ own 9mm pistol.
Agent Brown was one of the law enforcement officers who interviewed Kristie Evans when she allegedly confessed.
“Kristie asked (Square) to kill David,” Brown said. “While David was away on the missionary trip to Mexico, Kristie and (Square) planned the murder. Kristie gave David’s gun and a box of bullets to Square. These were the same gun and bullets traded to David by (a church member). Kristie and (Square) agreed upon an approximate time that (Square) would come to Evans’ residence and kill David. Kristie left the backdoor open/unlocked so (Square) could make entry to the residence. Kristie waited in the bedroom and listened for (Square) to arrive. She heard noises in the house, and knew it was (Square).”
Kristie Evans then reportedly went into the dining room and discovered Square crouched down.
“(Square) told Kristie he was concerned he was making too much noise,” Brown said. “Kristie urged him to proceed with the plan. Kristie went into the living room, and turned away from the bedroom. (Square) went to the bedroom. Kristie heard a “pop.” (Square) ran out the backdoor of the residence. Kristie entered the bedroom, and saw David lying on the bed with a gunshot wound to the head. David was making a ‘gurgling’ noise. Kristie sat on her side of the bed and called for help.”
Square is awaiting trail, the date of which have not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.