The Chickasaw Nation Women, Infants and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program (WIC) extends its services to families who need encouragement and support in feeding their children. This program offers up-to-date specialized nutrition education along with a generous food package for growing children from the prenatal period up to age 5. The program puts families’ feeding concerns first and works with individuals to provide the very best for their growing children. It also helps participants improve their diet, get immunizations and health care if needed, as well as encourages women to breastfeed.
Through nutrition education, counseling, support and encouragement, the Chickasaw Nation WIC staff connects with families to assist them in improving and enhancing the quality of their lives. Applicants may apply online at Chickasaw.net/WIC, or schedule an appointment by calling (855) 559-0985. Services are available to anyone who meets the following guidelines:
Is currently pregnant or breastfeeding
Has had a baby in the past six months or has a child up to 5 years of age
Meets WIC income guidelines
Has a nutritional screening at the WIC office to determine if they are at nutritional risk
During the COVID-19 pandemic, while the WIC offices are closed to the public, the program is serving participants and taking new applicants by phone or email.
Homeless persons will be served immediately upon request if the above criteria are met.
Funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, WIC has been serving the community for more than 30 years. Currently, the program serves the needs of more than 4,000 participants.
Chickasaw Nation WIC benefits are issued utilizing a magnetic stripe card known as Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. The card works just like a debit or credit card. It replaces the traditional paper check or voucher and gives families freedom of purchasing the WIC food they need with each trip to the store.
A WIC food package includes milk, cheese, yogurt, fruit juice, eggs, cereal, whole grains, canned fish, peanut butter, beans/peas, as well as fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables. Infant foods are also offered, and formula for infants is provided if needed. Enhanced food packages are offered to breastfeeding women, and peer counselors are available to assist them in having a successful breastfeeding experience.
In the summer months, the participants are eligible for farmers’ market nutrition program checks for the purchase of Oklahoma-grown fresh fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers markets and farm stands throughout the Chickasaw Nation and surrounding areas.
For more information about the WIC program, please call (855) 559-0985.
WIC is an equal opportunity provider.
