Whittington named vice president of commercial lending at Chickasaw Community Bank

Chickasaw Community Bank (CCB) recently announced a Chickasaw citizen with 18 years of banking experience has been added to the team as senior vice president of commercial lending.
Joshua Whittington – originally from Ada and now residing in Norman – has a deep background in retail bank management, corporate relationship management, and commercial and industrial lending in Oklahoma.
“For years now, I have felt the call to serve the Chickasaw people in a capacity of which I’m best equipped. I believe this move to be just that. Joining Chickasaw Community Bank is an honor, and I am thrilled to contribute to its continued success,” he said.
Whittington says he is excited to work alongside a team of upstanding bankers and with outstanding leadership to serve CCB clients.
“To say I’m proud to be a part of Chickasaw Community Bank would be an understatement,” Whittington said. “To be my client is to be my friend, and I truly believe that. If you’ve ever done business with me, you know how genuine I am when I tell you how much your relationship is valued and appreciated. There are so many great things ahead, and I can’t wait for you to be a part of it!”
CCB is a bank wholly owned and operated by the Chickasaw Nation in the Oklahoma City metro area that uniquely meets the needs of both Indian Country and the greater community alike.
As a lifelong Oklahoman and Chickasaw citizen who can trace his lineage back to the roll numbers of his two Chickasaw great-grandfathers, Whittington is more than prepared to assist his new friends at the CCB.
Looking back on his career beginning as a bank teller, Whittington gave credit for his advancement to viewing the work as important, holding aspirations, reaching for experience, pursuing education and learning from mentors. He also expressed pride in his heritage through his great-grandfathers Eddie Gipson and Cornelius McGee.
“Today, I am beyond thankful for what has become a lifelong career, and I’m a proud and seasoned Oklahoma banker – dedicated to the job and continuously learning more,” he said.
As senior vice president of commercial lending, Whittington will focus on medium to large commercial banking relationships, the growth of the bank and empowering the communities he serves.
At the center of it all, Whittington develops relationships and anticipates the needs of those he serves.
“It is a proud day finding such a great addition to our team,” said CEO T.W. Shannon. “Josh has those characteristics, those intangibles, you are always looking for. His abundant skill set, matched with innovative thinking and his deep pride in his Chickasaw heritage, makes him a perfect partner for us. We know that having him on our team will be an exceptional resource to those looking for a banking home, and this great addition helps us create a lasting legacy here at Chickasaw Community Bank. Working with great people, for great people is part of how we are living our mission of ‘Building Better Lives for Everyone.’”
Whittington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Leadership Norman, Leadership Edmond and has been recognized as one of Oklahoma’s “40-Under 40” by the Oklahoma Gazette.
For the past five years, Whittington has served as the executive board treasurer for The Virtue Center, an organization providing treatment services throughout Oklahoma to those who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction, and mental illness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.