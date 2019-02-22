An English teacher at Byng High School is the school’s teacher of the year for 2018-19.
Courtney White, who teaches English II and Honors English II, learned about the honor during a Feb.7 assembly at the Byng High auditorium. Several of her students appeared in a video during the assembly, talking about her classes.
White said she has been teaching for 3 1/2 years, all at Byng High. She said as a teacher, she tries to find new ways to help her students learn.
“While I still consider myself a new teacher, I would say my continued efforts at finding interesting and meaningful ways to teach and making sure all students feel comfortable in my classes has contributed to my success of far,” she said in an email.
Byng High Principal Trent Miller said in an email that White is a valuable addition to the staff.
“Ms. White works hard and relates to her students extremely well,” Miller said. “She is very deserving of the award.”
As a site teacher of the year, White is in the running for selection as Byng Public Schools’ teacher of the year. She and her fellow site teachers of the year will submit essays and resumes in the district-wide competition.
The winner of the district competition will move on to the Oklahoma teacher of the year competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.