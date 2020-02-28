You just never know how the people you meet at work or at the grocery store may show up in your life on another day.
One day, last fall, the phone rang. A long-time friend and colleague, Carol Bridges, had called to say, “Hey Billie, I just got a letter from a friend of mine, Stephen Wells, who lives in Norman. Stephen’s father was Chauncey L. Wells. As he was going through some of his father’s memorabilia, Stephen found the last Santa Fe Rail Depot sign from the depot in Ada. Stephen wants to return it to Ada.”
Well, this phone call started me thinking about the railroads that came through Ada and what an influence they had on her growth and development. The presence of these railroads during the early days was, in large part, the reason Ada would become the County Seat of Pontotoc County. It was in 1901 that the Frisco railroad started operating out of Ada, where a depot had been quickly built. Ada rapidly became the largest town within a 40-mile radius of the railroad with a population of 4, 600. My dad, Lee “Shorty” Fathree, worked for the Railway Express Company and delivered goods to and from the Frisco Depot.
In the early 1900’s Ada and Francis were in a close race to see which would be the town with the railroad advantage. Around 1915, Francis had a major rail yard (“The Yard”), a large round house and a rail car repair shop. The Yard was where crews changed, train repairs were made and the trains were reorganized and hooked up. Francis had a population of well over a thousand with two banks, two hotels, two restaurants and a famous Harvey House. In those days, a Harvey House Restaurant meant a classy dining room with attractive servers (never called waitresses). The food was upscale and each restaurant had a dress code. In fact, if a customer was not wearing a proper jacket, the Harvey House provided him one to wear while he enjoyed his meal. A story is told of a customer at the Purcell Harvey House refusing to wear the “loaner” jacket, resulting in his filing a lawsuit (which he lost) that went all the way to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The Court’s verdict read, “...if a restaurant is not allowed some rules of decorum, the next thing will be customers dining in their underwear.” But Francis had only one railroad line, the Frisco, and by 1916 the Frisco began to move its offices and facilities into Ada and the town of Francis declined.
By 1907, Ada had three railroads coming through the center of town with two additional railroads planned “on paper” that never made it to the ground. The Santa Fe, the Frisco and the Missouri, Kansas, and Texas (also known as the MK&T or Katy) all had railroad lines and Depot’s in Ada. The railroads brought mail, express, and passengers into and out of Ada. Ada had the largest freight traffic of any town between Sapulpa and Denison, Texas. The railroads were essential to the local economy — cotton, cement, bricks and glass were all major items shipped from Ada.
The Santa Fe Railroad was first built from Lehigh to Purcell to ship coal and originally ran a few miles south of Ada. Thanks to P.A. Norris and other Ada leaders who put up the money, a spur of the Santa Fe was built by 1909 to connect with Ada. The Santa Fe Depot was built in 1914. Mr. Chauncey L. Wells was the last station agent at the time the Santa Fe Depot closed around 1982. He was a railroad man to the core. Mr. Wells served in the Navy in World War II, and upon his return used his GI Bill to learn Morris Code at “Brown’s School of Telegraphy” in downtown Oklahoma City. He was hired by the Santa Fe Railroad as a telegraphy clerk and eventually became a station agent, serving in Ada from 1972 until 1982. Stephen said that finding the Santa Fe sign brought back memories of going to the Depot and playing while his dad worked as an agent.
The Santa Fe Depot still stands on the south side of Main Street near Center Street.
I remember during World War II, Troop Trains (trains transporting troops across the country) would pass through Ada at the Frisco Depot. The sound of the whistle on the Troop Train was different than the whistle on a regular train, so everyone in the country side would know when a Troop Train was on its way through town. It seemed like everyone in town would rush down to the depot with candy, cigarettes, stationary, stamps and anything else they could think of that they might pass through the open windows of the train for the troops on their way to war.
Not only did the Frisco have a railroad, there was also a Frisco Ferry, as documented in Ada, Oklahoma-Queen City of the Chickasaw Nation-A Pictorial History by Kroger and Logsdon. In November 1901, on the South Canadian River, alongside the Frisco Railroad crossing, the ferry operated when the river was up. It was said to be the best ferry on the river, and guaranteed to carry 20,000 pounds with positively no danger as wire cables were used to move it.
The third railroad that came in and out of Ada was the Katy. Around 1907 the Katy Railroad had built a large trestle bridge south of Ada and traveled to Stonewall and points south. To the north of Ada, it also crossed the South Canadian River near Byng. If you lived in Tyrole and had 11 cents you could ride all the way in to Ada. The walking, jogging and bike path will let you go from east Main all the way to the old Brick Plant Road (now Kerr Lab Road) along what was once the old Katy Railroad tracks. This trail was originally built in 1995, and it was called the “Loop Trail.” It was renamed the “Centennial Trail” in 2001 as part of Ada’s Centennial Celebration.
It is just amazing what a phone call from a friend saying, “I have the last sign from the Santa Fe Depot that I would like to return home,” can lead to. The sign now has a home in the Mattie Logsdon Memorial Library, 212 W 16th, and will be cherished and cared for as a part of the history of everyone living in Ada.
Thanks to Steven P Wells for sharing his family history and the sign that his father Chauncey L. Wells saved when he closed the door of the Santa Fe Depot around 1982.
