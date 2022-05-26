The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information details what to do if a person is bit by one of the 44 native snakes to the state of Oklahoma and when to seek medical attention. More information can be found by visiting www.oklahomapoison.org
1. How can I avoid being bit by a snake?
Watch your step and watch where your hands go. Don’t reach where you can’t see, and don’t step over an object without knowing what is on the other side. Wear sturdy boots or shoes. Back away slowly if a snake is seen and don’t attempt to pick it up or kill it. A dead snake, or even a snake’s detached head can still bite.
2. How can I tell which snakes have venom and which don’t?
Some of a snake’s natural features can help determine if it has venom or not. However, it’s safest to consider all snakes as potentially dangerous. The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information doesn’t recommend getting within five feet of any snake.
3. What can happen when someone has been bitten by a venomous snake?
Snakes with venom will leave one or two puncture wounds when they bite. The place that is bitten may or may not ooze blood. Serious symptoms that need immediate medical attention are weakness, increasedheart rate, confusion, trouble breathing, numbness, vomiting, and low blood pressure. If a snakebite victim is having chest pain, difficulty breathing, face swelling or has lost consciousness, call 911 immediately!
4. What are things I should not do to a snake bite?
Do not cut the bitten area to try and drain the venom. Do not try to remove the venom by sucking it. Do not apply a tourniquet or any tight bandage as it is better to let the venom flow through the body than for it to stay in one area. Do not ice the area as icing causes additional tissue damage.
5. How does the Oklahoma Poison Center help with snake bites?
Since the venom from snakes is poisonous, the uniquely poison center’s pharmacists and nurses are qualified to handle calls about snake bites.
Often, doctors and nurses at health care facilities call the poison center for advice on how to treat snakebite victims. Anyone can call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222 with questions or for treatment advice related to a snake bite or any other poisoning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.