When Carrie Nation came to Ada

Jan. 25, 1905: The infamous date that Carrie Nation, the 6-foot-tall, 180-pound, self-styled home defender and saloon smasher arrived in Ada, Indian Territory.
According to the then-Ada Evening News of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1905, Mrs. Nation was met by Mr. John Beard, who escorted her to the Byrd Hotel. In an interview with an Ada Evening News reporter that afternoon, she stated, “You can say that hereafter, I am for and of Oklahoma alone. I will make my home in Guthrie, where I can be in touch with the pulse of the new state, and I am going to see that we have a prohibition state right at the start.”
The Ada Evening News reported that Mrs. Nation remained in her room the entire afternoon, answering correspondence. Later in the evening, she delivered a temperance lecture at the First Methodist Church. Admission: 15 and 25 cents. One hundred extra seats had been placed at the church for the Carrie Nation lecture.
Born in 1846 in Kentucky, Carrie Moore Nation was first married to a drunkard who died soon after their marriage. She later married David Nation, a lawyer and a minister. It was said that her strong religious feelings became more intensified when, in 1889, a fire that destroyed most of the town left her hotel virtually untouched.
Mrs. Nation was a lifelong member of the WCTU and described herself as “a bulldog running along the feet of Jesus, barking at what she doesn’t like.” Between 1900 and 1910, she was arrested more than 30 times after leading her followers in the destruction of one liquor hole after another, with cries of “Smash, ladies, smash!”
It is not known for certain just how long Carrie Nation remained in Ada, I.T. However, an article appearing in the Ada Weekly News on April 13, 1905, gives some insight about her length of stay in Ada. The article written only four months after her appearance in Ada stated: “Wichita, Kan., April 13.— Mrs. Carrie Nation, who is in jail here, today signed deeds conveying her Topeka property to private parties at a cost of $7,000, and announcing her intention, after serving out her jail sentence, of leaving Kansas and settling in Oklahoma where she will devote attention to efforts to have a prohibition clause inserted in the constitution when Oklahoma secures statehood. Mrs. Nation is in prison awaiting a decision of the district court for ‘smashing.’”
As stated in the June 8, 1909, article in the Ada Evening News, Carrie Nation reported that she had decided to retire to the simple life.
“I have quit the campaign against the saloons for good,“ said the Kansas smasher. “I have warned the world. I have shown the milk-and-water reformers that they can whip the devil if they have the nerve to go after him. I have smashed the hellholes on two continents. Now I have enough money to live on the rest of my life, and I shall enjoy myself as I have always wanted.”
Mrs. Carrie Nation died June 9, 1911, at the Evergreen Place Hospital and Sanitarium, located near Leavenworth, Kansas.
June 16, 1920: Prohibition in Oklahoma began at midnight.
What shouting was probably heard from Mrs. Carrie Moore Nation, up and down the hallowed halls somewhere in the hereafter! The early citizens of Ada might, perhaps, have proclaimed that they owed Carrie Nation a debt of gratitude for coming to Ada, I.T., for a few days back in 1905. It was only a few years after her visit that the WCTU was responsible for several distinguished water fountains being placed in and around the city, which could have signified, “Drink water. Not liquor.”
So it was, when Carrie Nation came to town.
As many would say, a life well-lived, Mrs. Carrie Moore Nation.
Historically Speaking is produced by the Pontotoc County Historical and Genealogical Society for The Ada News. Each installment provides readers with a glimpse of Ada’s past, culled from the pages of the society’s library and the artifacts it has been entrusted to keep.
