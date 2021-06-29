What to do if a pet is exposed to high temperatures

The Humane Society of the United States gives information on what the signs of heat illness are in pets and when to seek medical attention from a veterinarian.
1. What are the signs of heat stroke in a pet?
Some signs of heatstroke are heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness.
2. What pets are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses?
Animals are at particular risk for heat stroke if they are very old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise, or have heart or respiratory disease. Some breeds of dogs—like boxers, pugs, shih tzus and other dogs and cats with short muzzles—will have a much harder time breathing in extreme heat.
3. What can I do to help cool my pet?
Move the pet into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest or run cool, not cold, water over them. Let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. Take them directly to a veterinarian.
4. How hot can a car get on a warm day?
On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees.
5. What do I do if I see a pet in a hot car?
Call the police department immediately and give the vehicle’s tag number and enter the nearest store or business to request an emergency announcement be made about a pet left in a hot car before going back to wait for police at the vehicle.
