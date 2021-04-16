The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers information regarding three types of COVID-19 vaccines administered to the public in the U.S.
1. What are the three COVID-19 vaccinations that have been administered to the public in the U.S.?
Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's Jansen. The CDC and Federal Drug Administration have recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's Jansen COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. out of an abundance of caution, effective Tuesday, April 13. People who have received the J&J Jansen COVID-19 vaccine within the past three weeks who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider.
2. What should I know about the Moderna vaccine?
The Moderna vaccine is an mRNA type of vaccine recommended for people aged 18 and older. It requires two shots, 28 days apart.
In clinical trials, side effects within seven days of getting vaccinated, were common but mostly mild to moderate. Side effects, such as fever, chills, tiredness and headache throughout the body were more common after the second dose of the vaccine. Most side effects were mild to moderate. However, a small number of people had severe side effects that affected their ability to do daily activities.
Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is an mRNA type of vaccine recommended for people 16 years and older. It requires two shots, 21 days apart.
In clinical trials, side effects within seven days of getting vaccinated were common but mostly mild to moderate. Side effects, such as fever, chills, tiredness and headache throughout the body were common after the second dose of the vaccine. Most side effects were mild to moderate. However, a small number of people had severe side effects that affected their ability to do daily activities.
Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech was 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection.
3. What should I know about the now-paused J&J Jansen vaccine?
It is a viral vector type of vaccine, at the time recommended for people 18 or older. lt required one shot, was recommended for people 18 and older and was 66.3% effective in clinical trials at preventing laboratory confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who had no evidence of prior infection two weeks after receiving the vaccine.
Side effects usually started within a day or two of getting the vaccine, They include pain, redness, swelling, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.
