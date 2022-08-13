What It's About: How to use streaming platforms

Within the last several years, streaming services have become increasingly popular.
According to PC Magazine, a streaming service is an online entertainment provider that uses an Internet connection to a TV, computer, or mobile device to deliver content.
“The whole idea of the streaming platforms when they came out was to be kind of an alternative to cable,” said Jonathan Rader, owner and operator of Rader Computers.
Rader said there are many options available for streaming platforms making it hard to compare them all. He said he finds some smart TVs to be the easiest and best option for him to use.
Streaming platforms can be accessed either externally or internally through a subscriber’s TV, Rader said. By purchasing a smart TV, individuals will have access to streaming platforms as most are already built into the TV’s program. Rader said for older models, people can buy an external media streaming device, which plugs into the back of the TV into the HDMI input port and is then paired with the device’s WiFi remote.
Over the years, more and more streaming platforms have been created with varying show and movie access. Rader said this is causing these platforms’ initial use as a money saver to dissipate.
“If you ended up getting all of these streaming services you’re almost paying the same that you would have been paying for cable, so it’s almost like you’re not even saving money anymore,” said Rader.
Rader said while the money portion of streaming platforms is a drawback, individuals are able to benefit from watching their favorite shows whenever and wherever they want.
With streaming platforms, individuals are able to pause, rewatch, or start a show or movie whenever they want, rather than having to be in front of the TV at a certain time. Rader said being able to connect to streaming platforms on other devices is also beneficial when compared to cable.
“If I was to go out of town for some reason I could still get on [a streaming service] and watch whatever I want to and [start] basically where I left off,” said Rader.
He said some cable companies have started allowing customers to watch shows remotely on other devices as well. However, some genres of media might be harder to acquire when using streaming platforms. For example, some platforms allow access to news-related channels and some news channels have their own streaming services available, while some platforms do not offer the genre at all.
Prices for streaming services can vary depending on the plan with some being only $10 a month, while others can be upwards of $70. Rader said some streaming services are even free as they show older movies and play advertisements throughout the programs.
