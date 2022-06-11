The Federal Communcations Commission gives information on what the Affordable Connectivity Program is and who is elgible to apply for the benefit. More information can be found by visiting www.affordableconnectivity.gov.
1 What is the Affordable Connectivity Program?
The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a U.S. government program run by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help low-income households pay for internet service and connected devices like a laptop or tablet.
2 Who is elgible to apply for the program?
People who make 200% or less than the federal poverty guidelines is eligible for the ACP. Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA), Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools, Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year are elgible including those who particiapte in tribal assistance programs such as head start and food distribution programs.
3 What if I am already receving a lifeline benefit?
Lifeline is a FCC program to help make communications services more affordable for low-income consumers. If you currently receive a Lifeline benefit, you automatically qualify for the ACP, and you can receive both benefits at the same time. You can apply your ACP benefit and your Lifeline benefit to the same or separate services.
4 Can I qualify through a child or dependent?
Any member of your household can make your household eligible if they participate in one of the programs above. For example, if your child or dependent participates in the Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or is enrolled in a USDA Community Eligibility Provision school, your household qualifies for the ACP benefit.
5 How do I apply?
Visit www.affordableconnectivity.gov or by visting a participating internet company. Local participating companies in Pittsburg County include AT&T, Verizon, Hughes Net, Vyve, U.S. Cellular, Canadian Valley, and more.
