Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch provides information about this year’s events.
1 When are this year’s outdoor shows set for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival?
Shows are set on the outdoor stage on May 13, June 17 and July 22.
2 What time do the shows begin?
All three shows are set to begin at 6 p.m. the outdoor stage that will be set up on Choctaw Avenue at the intersection with Third Street. The festival extends along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street. Entrance to the festival is off Fifth Street.
3 Will the festival still be free this year?
Yes, admission to the festival is free. Pit passes are available for $10 for those who want to get closer to the stage. Other seating options are being planned and will be announced soon.
4 Who are the performers booked to perform on the outdoor stage in 2023?
Jason Boland and the Stragglers will headline the July 22 show, with other July performers to soon be announced.
Performers for the June 17 show are the bands Hellogoodbye, Good Looks and Future Crib.
Artists performing on the outdoor stage for the May 13 show are Rayland Baxter, Shawn Mullins and Will Hoge.
5 Are additional activities planned at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival before the shows begin?
No additional activities are planned for the May show. Additional activities for theJune show include a pickleball tournament and for the July show a corn hole tournament.
