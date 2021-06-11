History.com details the significance of Juneteenth, which is Saturday, June 19, in the ending of slavery across the United States.
1. What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth, short for June 19, marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.
2. What happened leading up to that day?
Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Court House two months earlier in Virginia, but slavery had remained relatively unaffected in Texas — until U.S. General Gordon Granger stood on Texas soil and read General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Approximately 250,000 slaves in Texas were emancipated under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln in April 1863.
2. What was the Emancipation Proclamation?
The Emancipation Proclamation established that all enslaved people in Confederate states in rebellion against the Union “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”
But it didn’t instantly free any enslaved people because it only applied to places under Confederate control and not to slave-holding border states or rebel areas already under Union control.
3. Why did Texas continue slavery after the Emancipation Proclamation?
Texas experienced no large-scale fighting or significant presence of Union troops. Emancipation still didn’t happen overnight for everyone — in some cases, enslavers withheld the information until after harvest season — and slavery was formally abolished with the adoption of the 13th Amendment that December.
4. How did Juneteenth start?
Freedmen organized "Jubilee Day on June 19, 1866 and the commemorations in the following decades included music, barbecues, prayer services and more as Black people migrated from Texas to other parts of the country. Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday in 1979, and today, 47 recognize the holiday.
5. Does Ada celebrate Juneteenth?
The Juneteenth celebration lives on this year in Ada with festivities to be held in Harris Park on June 19, at 12:30 p.m.
