Here is some information from Oklahoma House Bill 1064 regarding pay raises for county officials.
1. What does the bill do?
Its stated purpose is to codify and revise the laws of the state relating to the salaries and wages of county officers and their deputies and employees, and to establish said salaries and wages by general law applicable throughout the state under a uniform schedule fixing such salaries and wages and future increases and reductions thereof upon available revenues; amount of services required to be performed; monetary value of such services; and relative amounts of services required.
2. What does the bill say about salaries?
The gross assessed valuation of all tangible taxable property of the county, hereinafter referred to as “service-ability”; and the population of the county. The basic salaries of county officers upon which all salaries and future increases or decreases thereof shall not be less than $19,000 per annum, nor shall they exceed $49,500 per annum.
3. Who sets the salaries and how are they paid?
The bill states county commissioners shall set the salaries for all elected county officials and the salaries shall be paid either monthly or twice a month “for each month or fraction thereof the incumbent lawfully occupies and holds title to such office.”
4. When should the raises go into effect?
The date on which changes in the salaries and rates of pay for county officers and their deputies, aides and assistants…in any county shall take effect, shall be as of, on or after the first day of July. The bill states the pay shall be based on population reported in the latest Federal Decennial Census for Oklahoma.
for the State of Oklahoma, and the total net gross assessed valuations of tangible taxable properties for such fiscal year as shown by the official certificate which the county assessor files with the county excise board for the purpose of computing appropriations and levies for such current fiscal year.
5. When was the bill signed and when did it go into effect?
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill April 20, 2021 and it went into effect Nov. 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.