A section of West Kings Road will remain closed as city crews make additional improvements in the area.
West Kings Road, between South Broadway and South Stockton Avenue, will remain closed for approximately three to five weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com
