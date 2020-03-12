Ada City Schools showered honors on its finest educators Tuesday night, recognizing six site teachers of the year and naming the districtwide Teacher of the Year for 2019-20.
The district’s top honor went to Kami Weems, who teaches eighth-grade English and serves as a Student Council sponsor at Ada Junior High School. Parents and students cheered and applauded when Weems’ name was called.
Weems, who was also chosen as Ada Junior High’s site teacher of the year, said she was thrilled to be in the company of other dedicated teachers.
“These women on the stage, I am just so honored to be up here with them because they are excellent,” she said. “They’re amazing, and they’re impacting lives every day.”
Weems shared stories about some of her students, who had told her about Ada teachers who changed their lives. Among them: A teacher who took her shoes off and gave them to a child who had to walk home on a winter day, because the teacher wanted the student to have warm footwear.
“I could give you hundreds of stories about my coworkers, but I don’t have all night,” Weems said. “What I want you all to know is that you are teachers, and you’re excellent teachers.
“But you’re more than that. You are role models. You are inspiring students. You are giving them love — some of them don’t have love anywhere else. You are giving them encouragement.”
As the district’s teacher of the year, Weems received a plague and a $1,000 check from Ada Nissan. She is also in the running for Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year competition.
Showcasing excellence
Tuesday’s event at the Chickasaw Community Center showcased the district’s commitment to excellence in education.
In addition to honoring Weems, Ada City Schools recognized five other site teachers of the year. Those teachers are Dannon Thompson, Ada Early Childhood Center; Shannon Bean, Hays Grade Center; Katy Miller, Washington Grade Center; Melanie Briggs, Willard Grade Center; and Merrie Palmer, Ada High School.
The winners of the annual Cougars of Excellence award and teachers who received grants from the Ada City Schools Foundation were also recognized.
