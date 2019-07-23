Weekend crashes kill three

Three people were killed in separate accidents on Oklahoma roads over the weekend.
Garvin County
Two Wynnewood children were killed and three adults were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday near Pauls Valley.
The accident occurred at the intersection of County Roads 1570 and 3300, about 4.7 miles east of Pauls Valley, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Additional details were not available Monday.
The first driver was 37-year-old Wynnewood resident Edward K. Peters, who was driving a 2019 Ford Edge, according to the OHP report. He was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries. He has been discharged from the hospital.
One of Peters’ passengers, 35-year-old Fallon F. Peters of Wynnewood, was airlifted to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries. She was listed in good condition Monday afternoon.
Another passenger, a 9-year-old Wynnewood boy whose name was not released, was taken to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur, according to the OHP report. He was later airlifted to OU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead due to injuries from the collision.
A third passenger, a 13-year-old Wynnewood girl whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries. The body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
The second driver was 22-year-old Pauls Valley resident William A.D. Patchell, who was driving a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, according to the report. He was taken to Purcell Municipal Hospital in Purcell, where he was treated for a head injury and released.
Both vehicles were equipped with seat belts, which were in use. The vehicles were also equipped with air bags, which were deployed.
The drivers’ conditions and the cause of the collision are still under investigation.
Murray County
One woman was killed and another woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning near Sulphur.
The wreck occurred on state Highway 7, about 1.7 miles west of Sulphur. The case is still under investigation.
The driver, 26-year-old Davis resident Chenoa R. Imotichey, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. She was taken to Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur and was later airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in serious but stable condition with internal trunk injuries. She was listed in good condition Monday.
Imotichey’s passenger, 25-year-old Amber N. Stephens of Sulphur, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, according to the report. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.
The Equinox was equipped with seat belts, but neither Imotichey nor Stephens were using them, according to the report. The vehicle’s air bags were deployed.
Imotichey’s condition and the cause of the collision are under investigation.
The OHP is investigating the case as a traffic homicide, according to the agency’s Facebook page. The agency said investigators believe that Imotichey and Stephens were both at Lake Arbuckle Saturday afternoon or evening.
Anyone who knows where Imotichey and Stephens were between 5 p.m. Saturday and the time of the crash, or about the crash itself, should contact OHP Troop F at 580-223-8800.
Pontotoc County
Two Ada women were injured in an ATV accident Saturday night northeast of Francis.
Ada resident Paris Smith was driving a Yamaha YFZ450 in the South Canadian River bed when the ATV struck some uneven ground and went end over end, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Smith, 33, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the report. She was listed in good condition Monday.
Smith’s passenger, 24-year-old Lacey Hatter of Ada, was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, where she was treated and released.
Smith’s condition and the cause of the accident are still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.