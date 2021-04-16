'Week of the Young Child' observed at ECU

The National Association for the Education of Young Children declared April 10-16, 2021, as the “Week of the Young Child,” a declaration echoed locally by the City of Ada and observed by the staff of the South Central Child Care Resource and Referral Office on the East Central University campus.
The “Week of the Young Child” is set aside to celebrate early learning, young children, their teachers, child care providers, families and communities. Ada Mayor Tre Landrum, on behalf of the city, issued a local proclamation supporting this. The South Central Child Care Resource and Referral Office, located on the ECU campus, is part of Child Care Services of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and serves Carter, Garvin, Johnston, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.