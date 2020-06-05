Ada firefighters battled late spring heat and humidity as they worked to extinguish a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of North Webb in Ada.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were visible in a front bedroom window and smoke poured from the house. A mother and two young children escaped the blaze, and a third child was found already outside after a short search.
Firefighters cut through the roof of the structure to access the fire, which damaged much of the south end of the home. Soot was clearly visible in a front bedroom window of the house.
Ada Police Department vehicles blocked access to the 400 block of N. Webb while firefighters worked to put out the fire, then investigate the cause, which has not yet been determined.
Mercy EMS stood by to assist the firefighters, but no one was injured.
