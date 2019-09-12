Two injury accidents within an hour and a half of each other kept Ada first responders busy Wednesday morning.
The first collision occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at 14th and Johnston streets. A passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the collision, which sent one person by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second collision happened in the 100 block of West Cottage, involving an SUV and a trailer. Minor injuries were reported.
