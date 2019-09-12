Two injury accidents within an hour and a half of each other kept Ada first responders busy Wednesday morning. 

The first collision occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at 14th and Johnston streets. A passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the collision, which sent one person by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second collision happened in the 100 block of West Cottage, involving an SUV and a trailer. Minor injuries were reported.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Tags

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

Recommended for you