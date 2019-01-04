Wednesday’s rain and freezing temperatures created the perfect conditions for mayhem on area roads, as drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided with each other and anything else in their path.
Many accidents occurred on or near bridges and overpasses.
“Bridges have been a big problem,” Ada Fire Chief Rob Johnson said Thursday by phone. “People are driving on these roads that are just wet, and they hit that slush and ice on the bridges and lose control — they’re just driving too fast.”
Johnson said Ada firefighters have responded to eight injury accidents in the last 24 hours, including a serious injury accident Wednesday night on the state Highway 99/ U.S. 377 bridge over the Canadian River.
According to reports provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 6:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the bridge, a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by Stephen White, 36, of Queen City, Texas, hit some ice in the roadway, went out of control and struck a guardrail. The semi overturned and came to rest on its side, ejecting White approximately 15 feet from the point where the semi came to rest.
White was transported to Mercy Hospital Ada by Mercy EMS in critical condition with internal injuries and a severed leg. EMS personnel later confirmed that White would be transferred to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, but weather conditions at the time prevented the use of helicopters to transfer patients.
At the same time, on the northbound side of the bridge, authorities dealt with multiple collisions but no serious injuries.
Byng Fire Department, Ada Fire Department and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office assisted Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the accident.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier warned drivers that bridges throughout the county are icing over, making travel hazardous for motorists.
“The roads seem to be fine, but the bridges are icing and it’s getting slick,” Letellier said. “Get where you need to be and stay there.”
Wednesday, authorities in Ada warned residents to be aware of deteriorating weather conditions.
“Please remember bridges/overpasses, ramps and steps are the first to become slick and hazardous. Slow down and be weather aware. Thank you and be safe,” city officials said in a social media post.
Ada Police Capt. Mike Lynch reiterated that warning Thursday, saying“If you don’t have to get out, don’t get out.”
Countywide, officials continue to strongly discourage travel unless absolutely necessary.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
