Despite months of quarantines, restrictions, closures, and virtual events, the coronavirus pandemic crisis remains deep and uncertain. As area schools try to find a way to cope with the virus, masks worn by students remain an important front-line defense.
“It’s kind of annoying wearing them all the time,” Byng High School student Olivia Colombe said Wednesday. “I definitely take advantage of my ‘mask breaks,’ especially since wearing masks irritates my skin.”
Colombe said students get a mask break between teaching sessions, during which they can go outside and take of their masks for five to ten minutes, though students are still required to maintain social distancing.
“No one likes wearing them, but you have to wear them if you want to go most places,” Colombe added. “Most places require them. I know that we’re trying to make everyone safe and prevent COVID, but I still don’t like wearing mine.”
“It’s a lot different from last year,” Vanoss High School student Riley Vasquez said. “We have to wear it all the time. But I think most people in the school are wearing it. They want to see us finish out the school year. I think we adapted pretty well to it.”
Governments throughout the world have struggled to contain the spread of the virus, which has caused more than 51 million infections worldwide since being first identified in China at the end of 2019.
