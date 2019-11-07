We've moved!

It’s a new era for The Ada News!
Today, The Ada News opens for business in our new location at 530 E. Main St., becoming the newest member of Ada’s Main Street community of shops, restaurants and businesses. We are excited to be moving closer to events like AdaFest, Cruisin’ Main, East Central University’s Homecoming Parade and the Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights. We feel this move perfectly positions us to play a more immersive role in the events that have shaped our community for decades.
As community stakeholders, The Ada News and its employees care about our community. Our children attend Ada-area schools. We shop in Ada-area businesses. Ada is our home, too. Our future is inextricably linked with Ada’s, in every way. We look forward to being a physical part of Ada’s Main Street community.
“Being closer to the heart of Ada, near Main and Mississippi, gives The Ada News better visibility and accessibility to our community,” General Manager Maurisa Nelson said. “I’m excited to give our team a new place to call home that’s more suitable to our staff size and needs.”
As city leaders and community stakeholders push ahead with plans to revitalize and develop Main Street, we look forward to the vantage point our new location offers.
“The city of Ada is excited that The Ada News will be joining others on historic Main Street,” Ada City Manager Cody Holcomb said. “We look forward to many more years of a strong working relationship.”
Ada Main Street Executive Director Amy Kaiser said she’s looking forward to seeing what comes from the newspaper’s move to Main Street.
“I think it’s fantastic. We’re thrilled with the role that The Ada News plays for Main Street,” Kaiser said. “I know some people look at the local newspaper sometimes as kind of a dying breed, but for us, we really don’t see that. I think (the newspaper) being on Main Street is just a bonus”
Kaiser’s observation is spot on.
Today, The Ada News enjoys a total market penetration of 81% — the highest market penetration rate in our 115-year history. With print and digital editions, theadanews.com website and a multi-platform social media presence, we reach 81% of the people who live, work, shop and play in Ada. We’ve accomplished this reach by delivering what only The Ada News can deliver: news that’s personal and unique to the greater Ada area. News you won’t find anywhere else.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
