Water will be shut off for approximately two hours on a section of North Broadway on Monday morning, June 7.
Water will be shut off on North Broadway between Lonnie Abbott and Ada Regional Airport beginning at 6:00 am on Monday, June 7 until approximately 8:00 am the same day as crews make improvements in the area.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.