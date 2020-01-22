alert Crews to work on Ada water system Water to be shut off Thursday on Main By the City of Ada Jan 22, 2020 14 hrs ago Water will be off beginning at 7 a.m. (for most of the day) Thursday from 1130 W. Main (the Lighthorse Police Station) all the way east to D&W at 930 W. Main as crews make improvements in the area. Water will be off beginning at 7 a.m. (for most of the day) Thursday from 1130 W. Main (the Lighthorse Police Station) all the way east to D&W at 930 W. Main as crews make improvements in the area. Tags Water W. Main East Shut Off Beginning Lighthorse Police Station Improvement Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PIPER, Brian May 1, 1988 - Jan 17, 2020 WELBORN, Orange Jun 4, 1953 - Jan 13, 2020 HARDIN, Naomi May 23, 1931 - Jan 20, 2020 WILEY, David Sep 8, 1941 - Jan 18, 2020 BLACK, Donald Dec 1, 1927 - Jan 16, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDollar General in Konawa closes without explanationUPDATE: No gun involved in Walmart arrestAda man armed with knife charged in Walmart theftCrash injures two on SH 3 near StonewallAda Schools to see $149,270 reduction in state aidAda woman charged with child neglectEaton reaches milestone on special nightKonawa man injured in Seminole County accidentOne injured in two-vehicle crash on cloverleafNew Roff gym to host first games Thursday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
