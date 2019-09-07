Water sustainability conference set for Oct. 8-9

Kevin Blackwood (center), supervisor of field research for East Central University’s Oka’ Institute, visits with onlookers about the use of drones during the 2018 Oka’ Institute Water Sustainability Conference. The 2019 conference is set for Oct. 8-9. Registration is open, and you can contact the Oka’ Institute by at 580-559-5151 or via email at oka@ecok.edu for more information.