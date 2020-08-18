In the interest of participant health and safety, Oka’ The Water Institute at East Central University is taking its Water Sustainability Conference online this year.
The annual conference traditionally takes place on the ECU campus. Because every effort is being made to curb the spread of Covid-19, this year’s conference will be available to registrants as a live event on the Oka’ website at www.okainstitute.org. There is no cost to attend the virtual conference this year.
“We are excited about bringing the Water Sustainability Conference to this platform as it will make the event available to a worldwide audience,” said Susan Paddack, Oka’ director. “This helps further our mission of providing practical water solutions both locally and globally.”
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby will provide the keynote address for this year’s Water Sustainability Conference. Other guest speakers include Ken Wagner, Oklahoma State Secretary of Energy and Environment; State Sen. Greg McCortney; and State Rep. Ronny Johns.
Virtual tours of water-based businesses and industries will also be available. Among those presenting will be CNI Manufacturing on its mobile water filtration systems; Ada-based water technology business owners Tim and Dee Hensley of ERT; and Ryan Gary’s latest technology for Paddlefish research.
“This conference continues to serve as a vital resource for bringing public interest, stakeholders and leaders together,” Paddack said. “It is a true collaboration on how science and public opinion can gain new strategies for sustainable water management, influence policy decision making and to explore new water technologies and innovation.”
Please visit www.okainstitute.org/conference2020 to register for this important event.
