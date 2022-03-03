Water main breaks Wednesday afternoon

A large water main ruptured Wednesday afternoon beneath roadways at the intersection of County Club and Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard.
Crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, where water could be seen spewing from roadway joints for a block around the intersection.
“There is a waterline break at the Lonnie Abbott/Country Club intersection,” the City of Ada posted on social media. “Water will be off on the north side of Lonnie Abbott (west of Country Club) for the next several hours as crews work to repair the broken line. This will impact several businesses. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.