On Halloween, third grade students at Washington Grade Center performed a special edition of their daily talk show — the Cougar Connection. The students all played their roles — host, announcer, musicians, audio and video technicians, commercials, performers and applause starter — as their Halloween characters. The Cougar Connection, modeled after TVs late-night talk shows, helps students work as a team, develop speaking and writing skills, formulate questions, dramatize and understand that it takes many people with different skills and talents to produce a show.
