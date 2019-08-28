Maeli Manwell shares items from her “All About Me” bag with classmates recently in her third-grade classroom at Washington Grade Center. Pictured are Maeli Manwell, Ava Moon, Finlie Youngblood, Brooklyn Maynard and Bryce Rogers.
Debbie Vogt | For The Ada News
Washington Grade Center students learn more about each other
Washington Grade Center students learn more about each other
ALLEN [ndash] Jerry Lee Edwards, 78, was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Frederick to Joddie Lee Edwards and Vera Lee Caddell. He passed away Aug. 23, 2019, in Tulsa. Jerry graduated from Frederick High School, where he was active in FFA and was on the 1956 state champion Frederick Bombers High Schoo…
ADA [ndash] Sally Marie Thomason, 69, of Ada passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. today at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cairo Cemetery.
ROFF [ndash] A celebration of life for Gene Harley Phillips, 80, of Roff will be from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Roff Student Center. Mr. Phillips passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home with family and friends present. He was born June 14, 1939, at Fitzhugh to Charles A. and Rachel A.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.