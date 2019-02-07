Washington Elementary School students got to decide how they spent the day Wednesday. They could play games or even visit with kids in other classrooms.
The activity was part of Global School Play Day, an international event focusing on unstructured play in schools. The event, which marked its fifth anniversary this year, emphasizes playing as a key part of proper child development.
At Washington, the students participated in unstructured hands-on activities and games.
Washington Elementary Principal Pam Martin said her teachers reported that their students did a wonderful job of solving their own disagreements and determining how to play fairly without adult assistance.
“The best thing, though, was that very few of the kids seemed to miss the technology they normally depend on for entertainment!” she said in an email to The Ada News.
