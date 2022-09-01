Tanner Dean Washington, 27, of Stratford appeared in federal court Wednesday and admitted to killing his then girlfriend, 17-year-old Faith Lindsey, in 2019.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country.
Washington admitted that “On or about October 27, 2019, I did unlawfully kill Faith Lindsey with malice aforethought,” Washington said in a court record.
Although Wednesday’s admission was part of a plea agreement, there is no agreement between the federal government and Washington as far as sentencing, meaning he could face any number of years up to life in prison.
Per usual, a pre-sentence report was ordered, and sentencing will take place upon its completion. A pre-sentence report often takes months to complete.
Court records indicate that if the “court imposes a sentence with which the defendant is dissatisfied, the defendant will not be permitted to withdraw any guilty plea for that reason alone, nor will the defendant be permitted to withdraw any plea should the Court decline to follow any recommendations by any of the parties to this agreement.”
When asked if Washington has -- or is intending to -- reveal what happened to the victim’s body, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma Christopher Wilson said he was not at liberty to discuss that “at this time.”
The case
The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation has conducted multiple searches for Lindsey’s remains in Seminole, Garvin and Pontotoc Counties over the past several years, with no success.
An OSBI investigation led to murder charges being filed in Pontotoc County Court against Washington, who was her boyfriend at the time she went missing.
However, the state charges were dismissed in April 2021 due to the “McGirt” Supreme Court ruling, as Lindsey was a member of the Chickasaw Nation.
In April 2021 the federal government picked up the case and an indictment for murder in Indian Country was returned for Washington after the federal grand jury in Muskogee completed its May 2021 session.
According to an affidavit filed by Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Samuel McAfee, authorities believe that Washington “willfully and maliciously shot Lindsey in the vicinity of Ada/Sasakwa, Oklahoma, causing her death.”
In the affidavit, McAfee said that on Oct. 28, 2019, Washington told an ex-girlfriend that Lindsey was dead and he was the reason she had been killed. “(The ex-girlfriend) observed that Washington had what appeared to be blood on his shoes, pants, and iPhone cellular phone,” McAfee said. “Washington told (his ex-girlfriend) that it was Lindsey’s blood (that was) on those items.”
McAfee said on or about Oct. 28, 2019, at the suggestion of his ex-girlfriend, Washington met with some folks at a church in Stratford. During the meeting, Washington reportedly said that Lindsey had been shot in the head in Sasakwa over the weekend. The wife of one of the people Washington spoke with then contacted the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to report the information.
Law enforcement officers later found several clues during the investigation. As well as the blood on Washington’s clothing and phone, investigators discovered blood in Washington’s car, and in a pickup he had sold shortly after Lindsey’s disappearance.
“Consent to search the ... truck was given by the current owner, and blood was discovered on the carpet of the back seat and on a set of sunglasses,” McAfee said. “Buccal swabs obtained from Lindsey’s mother and father were a biological match to samples of the blood found.”
