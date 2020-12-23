Ward's release from prison on hold

On Monday, a temporary stay was granted to the state to allow it time to seek a permanent stay on a judge's order to vacate the charges and sentences of Thomas Ward until the matter is resolved by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Last Friday, Oklahoma District Court Judge Paula Inge granted Ward's amended application for post-conviction relief (filed on his behalf earlier this year by his attorneys) and vacated and set aside the judgements and sentences against him, and, discharged "Ward from the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections."
However, on Monday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter appealed Inge's decision and also asked to stay her order of relief. Judge Inge allowed the attorney general a temporary stay until Jan. 8 to allow the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on a permanent stay.
The appeals court could either decide to have nothing to do with the case, in which Inge's decision would stand; or, the court could agree to hear the state's case, but not stay the judge's order; or accept the appeal, put it on a docket and stay the judge's order until after the court has had an opportunity to hear from the state.
