Ada’s Walmart store will require customers to wear a face covering starting Monday. The new rule will be in effect at all of the retail giant’s more than 5,000 stores.
Walmart officials said the policy is intended to protect Walmart employees and customers and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” Walmart said in blog post on Wednesday. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials.”
Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli said about 65% of the company’s stores are located in areas where masks are mandated by law, but that stores in places where masks are not required by law, such as Oklahoma, will rely on “health ambassadors” to help encourage customers to wear masks instead of turning them away. The health ambassadors will receive deescalation training and be able to provide a number of options for customers who arrive without masks, including offering masks for them to purchase before entering the store.
Staheli acknowledged not everyone will be swayed by the efforts of the store’s health ambassadors when it comes to wearing a mask. The issue has become politically charged in recent months and has led to sometimes violent confrontations between retail employees and members of the public.
“We’re trying to work with local law enforcement on how they want to approach these situations,” Staheli said. “We’re continuing to take all measures to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone in our stores.”
In the event an individual becomes violent or disruptive when asked to wear a mask at the store, Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said Thursday police would respond to calls utilizing applicable laws. Individuals could be issued criminal trespass warnings or cited for causing a disturbance if their behavior becomes violent or disruptive.
