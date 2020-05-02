Walmart and the Chickasaw Nation joined efforts to provide fresh produce food and other resources to the community with drive-thru food distribution events in Ada and Tishomingo.
“Walmart reached out to the Chickasaw Nation regarding produce they wished to donate to the tribe,” explained Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Health Dr. Charles Grim. “Thanks to a partnership with Walmart, the Chickasaw Nation hosted a drive-thru food distribution event on the Chickasaw Nation’s Ada South Campus, near the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. It was a beautiful day, and the donated produce made the day even brighter for many!”
At the Ada South Campus, Thursday April 16, approximately 1,600 families were served. Three truck loads of goods totaling 40 palettes were distributed.
The Chickasaw Nation also hosted a similar event in Tishomingo the following Monday. More than 600 vehicles passed through the distribution event at the Chickasaw Nation Tishomingo Campus.
It was a cooperative effort between Walmart and the Chickasaw Nation. Walmart donated more than 30,000 pounds of fresh produce. Chickasaw Nation employees gathered educational and informational material, then crafted bags of goods for easy hand offs.
From the safety and distance of their vehicles, hundreds of local families lined up. Masked and screened Chickasaw Nation volunteers from the Chickasaw Nation Department of Health greeted drive-thru visitors and placed bags of goods in their trunks and truck beds or passed items through a passenger’s window.
Inside these blue bags, recipients could find items like potatoes, carrots, apples and lemons. Non-food items included Chickasaw comic books, lists of at-home resources, tips for staying healthy and information on a free cultural fitness app, AYA.The packages were available to Chickasaws, other American Indian families and any community members who visited the event.
“One in six adults and one in four children in Oklahoma struggle with hunger. The current pandemic only exacerbates this issue. The Chickasaw Nation is thankful to Walmart for allowing us to serve those who may face food insecurities at this time,” Dr. Grim said.
For more information about the food-based programs and services the Chickasaw Nation offers its citizens and members of the public, contact Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services at 580-436-7255. To access some of the non-food material included in the drive-thru packages, visit Chickasaw.net/AtHome.
To learn new cooking techniques which incorporate fresh produce and healthy eating habits, visit GetFreshCooking.com. It is a public source of recipes, cooking demonstrations, nutrition education and wellness information made available by the Chickasaw Nation and USDA.
