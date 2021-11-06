Walking ghost tour to benefit PAWS

History-loving residents are hosting a walking ghost tour of downtown Ada Saturday, Nov. 13.
Two tours are available, one at 6 p.m., and one at 7:30 p.m., according to co-organizer Lisa Bratcher. Guests can park in the public parking lot behind the McSwain Theater, and meet inside the Mini Mall. Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes early.
"This is not a haunting or scary event," Bratcher said in a new release, "but rather a walk that combines heritage, folklore, and stories about the ghosts of Ada."
Amy Elliott is a co-organizer of the event.
Guests are encouraged to dress warmly and wear comfortable shoes. Donations will be accepted, and will benefit the Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.