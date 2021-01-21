While some Oklahomans are now playing the waiting game to get a new driver's license, that's not the case in Ada.
It was reported earlier this week that many tag agencies and Department of Public Safety offices are moving to an appointment-only option of renewing a state driver's license. However, according to Debbie Christian, the tag agent for the Ada Tag Agency, walk-ins are still welcome in her office.
"A lot of agencies are doing that, but here at the Ada Tag Agency, we are not taking appointments. We're still doing it by first come, first served," Christian told The Ada News Wednesday morning.
The Ada News published a story Tuesday by CNHI State Reporter Janelle Stecklein that discussed how many tag offices around the state now requiring appointments and some consumers are waiting up to two months to obtain a new license. Christian said that caused some confusion to many of her customers at the Ada Tag Agency.
"We have a lot of people calling because they think not only the driver's licenses but the tags and titles are also by appointment. They do not have to have appointments here for tags, titles or licenses," Christian said. "We chose not to do that because we didn't want people to have to wait for two months."
Christian admitted there might be a little longer wait than in the past thanks in part to new software that allows tag agencies to create the new Real IDs that was installed last September. She said it simply takes a few minutes longer to churn out Real IDs and driver's licenses now.
The federally-compliant Real ID licenses will soon be required to enter military bases, federal facilities or to fly domestically and can be used to replace passports. The current state identification won’t stand up to the federal requirements adopted more than a decade ago.
"We started the new software for the Real ID in September and it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to process a driver's license now," Christian explained.
The cost for a new driver's license or Real ID is $25 at the Ada Tag Agency. Senior citizens 65 and older can obtain either form of identification for free.
