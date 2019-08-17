Voting opens Monday in The Ada News Readers' Choice Awards contest

Vote for your top picks in our Readers’ Choice Awards for 2019!
To cast your vote, go to theadanews.com/readerschoice. Voting begins at midnight Monday and will continue through Aug. 30.
Voting online is an easy, two-step process. Create a user account and then simply type the name of the person, business, organization or institution of your choosing in the appropriate category.
Best of the best categories are endless! Vote for best plumber, boss, boutique or restaurant, plus many more!
Winners will be announced in late September.
“For many years we had the old-fashion ballot in the newspaper, and readers penciled in their choices and mailed it in,” Advertising Manager Maurisa Nelson said. “This year, we made it simple.”
This year, readers can vote online for the first time, and as an added bonus, businesses can share the voting link on their social media to rake in the votes!
“The Readers’ Choice awards have been a huge hit with the Ada community for years,” Nelson said. “It’s no secret, as the recognition certificates can be seen in local businesses displayed for customers to see.”
