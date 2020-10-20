The number absentee applications are up for this election as many Pontotoc County voters are choosing to use mailed absentee ballots for the upcoming general election.
Pontotoc County Election Board Secretary Cathleen Branscum confirmed that the absentee requests have pretty much “tripled” so far compared to previous election cycles.
“We have had many more absentee ballot requests,” Branscum said. “In 2016, we sent 621 absentee ballots to voters. As of today (Monday), we are closing in on 1800.”
The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 to get those requests submitted to the Pontotoc County Election Board office located at 131 W. 13th in Ada, or voters can access the applications through the OK Voter Portal at www.elections.ok.gov.
“We highly advise voters to not wait until the deadline to turn in an absentee ballot request,” Branscum said.
Early voting in Pontotoc County for the November 3 general election will be held at the Pontotoc County Agri-plex, 1710 N. Broadway, Entrance 1.
Since voters will be better able to social distance in the Agri-Plex Convention Center, there will be no Early Voting available at the Pontotoc County Election Board Office for this election.
Early Voting will be as follows:
Thursday, October 29 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, October 30 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 31 – 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.
•••
A number of races are on the November ballot, including the District 4 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are Republican incumbent Tom Cole, Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White.
Incumbent Republican Jim Inhofe faces challenges from Abby Broyles, Democrat, Robert Murphy, Libertarian, and Independent’s Joan Farr and A. D. Nesbit.
It’s Republican incumbent Todd Hiett and Libertarian challenger Todd Hagopian in a race for state corporation commissioner.
Then there’s the race so many are focused on – the one for the White House.
On the ballot are Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence against Democrat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen and three Independent teams – Jade Simmons and Claudeliah Roze, Kanye West and Michelle Tidball and Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
Also on the ballot are state questions No. 805 and No. 814, along with a number Oklahoma judges and justices.
