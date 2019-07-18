A proposal to raise the Pontotoc Technology Center’s mill levy would allow the school to expand its programs more quickly to meet demand for career training, Superintendent David Lassiter said Wednesday.
Voters who live within the Tech Center’s district will go to the polls Aug. 13 to decide whether the school should increase its mill levy from 2 to 5 mills. If the measure passes, homeowners whose home is valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $33 per year in property taxes.
Raising the mill levy would generate about $950,000 a year for the tech center, which would use the money to expand existing programs, offer new courses and provide additional space to house them, Lassiter said.
“The first program I’m wanting to do is heat and air and electrical, because there’s just a big need in our area for those skilled trades,” he said. “Right now, we have a lot of biz training that we’re doing for local businesses, like hydraulics, pneumatics, pumps, motors, robotics. And we’re wanting to increase our space to start those programs.”
He said if voters approve the mill levy proposal, PTC officials would like to construct a new building to accommodate hydraulics, pneumatics and other types of training.
“Right now, we’re in our bus barn doing it,” Lassiter said. “We’re also sharing space next door here in our heavy-equipment shop with heat and air (training) as well, so we’d like to build a building to just do the training for that.”
He said officials are also hoping to expand the Tech Center’s informational technology program and turn night classes into full-time programs. The school would likely hire additional staffers to run those programs.
The Tech Center, which is part of the Oklahoma Career Tech system, offers full-time programs in areas including health science, practical nursing, cosmetology and firefighter training. The school also offers a biotechnology course, which is open to eligible high school juniors and seniors.
The Tech Center’s district is made up of nine participating school districts, including Ada, Byng, Latta, Roff and Stonewall. Most of those school districts are in Pontotoc County, but they extend into parts of Hughes, Seminole, Coal, Johnston and Murray counties.
