With the Primary Election right around the corner, the Pontotoc County Election Board is encouraging all registered voters to verify their voting information using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal.
If it’s been a while since you voted or you’ve recently moved or changed your name, now is the time to make sure your registration information is up-to-date. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.
Voters who have moved to another county or changed their name, will need to submit a new Voter Registration Application. Applications are available at the County Election Board or online at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Although other changes such as mailing address or party affiliation can be made online at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, changes to political affiliation will be pending until September 1 due to state election law.
Changes must be submitted no later than 25 days before any election. Changes submitted after June 3 will be processed immediately following the Primary Election.
Applicants whose registration forms are accepted will be mailed a new Voter Identification Card. Applicants whose registration forms are rejected will be notified in writing.
Voters who encounter an issue with their registration information on Election Day can always cast a provisional ballot with a signed affidavit. Provisional ballots must be verified and counted before election results are certified.
The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W. 13 St in Ada. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Voters with questions, should contact the County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov.
