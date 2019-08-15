Voters signed off Tuesday on the Pontotoc Technology Center’s proposal to raise its mill levy, which will allow the school to expand its programs to meet demand.
The proposal passed easily with about 61 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Out of 892 votes cast, 546 people voted for the proposal and 346 voted against it.
Tech Center Superintendent David Lassiter said Wednesday he was pleased with the results.
“I’m glad that the patrons of our district supported us last night,” he said.
Voters authorized the Tech Center to raise its mill levy from 2 to 5 mills, which will generate about $950,000 a year for the school. A homeowner whose home is valued at $100,000 will pay an additional $33 per year in property taxes.
Proceeds from the mill levy increase will help the Tech Center expand its current programs, launch new courses and provide additional space to accommodate them.
“What I’m going to do is shuffle programs around and use existing space for HVAC and electrical and then start planning new space for our industrial maintenance,” Lassiter said. “And then, we will be analyzing what other new programs our business community may need.”
Lassiter said he would also like to construct a new building to house various training programs, but he did not have a timeline for starting construction.
The Ada News reported in July that Tech Center officials are also looking at expanding the school’s informational technology program and turning night classes into full-time programs.
The school is part of the Oklahoma Career Tech system, which offers Oklahomans the training and skills they require for successful careers. Career Tech schools also work closely with local companies to make sure students have the skills they need to be valuable members of the workforce.
The Tech Center’s district is made up of nine participating school districts, including Ada, Byng, Latta, Roff and Stonewall. Most of those school districts are in Pontotoc County, but they extend into parts of Hughes, Seminole, Coal, Johnston and Murray counties.
