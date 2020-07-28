There will be no Runoff Primary Election on Aug. 25 for Democrats or Republicans in Pontotoc County. The Primary election determined each party candidate for the Nov. 3 General Election.
There will be a Stratford Schools Special Election on Aug. 25 for voters who reside within the Stratford School District and vote at the Oil Center Pentecostal Church. That is the only election in the county and the only polling place open on that election date.
Friday, July 31, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Stratford Schools Special Election. Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and are at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Other important dates for the Stratford Schools Special Election are:
• Last day to apply for an absentee ballot: Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Early Voting – Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20-21, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Election Board Office
• Election Day – Tuesday, Aug. 25
Those who aren’t registered or those registered voters who need to change their name or address of residence may apply by filling out an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application. By law, changes to political affiliation will be held from April 1 until Sept. 1 in even numbered years. The forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 131 W. 13th St. in Ada, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications are also available for download at www.elections.ok.gov. Applications can be mailed or turned into the Election Board. Any currently registered voter may make changes to an address of residence within the county through the OK Voter Portal, also located at www.elections.ok.gov.
