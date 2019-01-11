Friday, Jan. 18, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 12 city of Ada and Latta Schools primary elections. Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old may register to vote or make changes to a current registration at the Pontotoc County Election Board, 131 W. 13, Ada.
Those who aren’t registered or who need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Jan. 18. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after Feb. 12.
The Pontotoc County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.
Online registration is available at www.elections.ok.gov for voters currently registered in Pontotoc County. Those voters may change their political affiliation or address of registration to another address in Pontotoc County. Online registration is not currently available for those needing a change of name.
New voters, those needing a change of name or those changing their registration from another county or state will need to submit a paper Voter Registration Application. Those applications are available at the County Election Board office, most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries. Applications may also be downloaded and printed from www.elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.