Voters will soon cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election, selecting their choice for federal and state decision makers.
Participating is key in electing candidates who reflect your values. Large voter turnout helps ensure the future more accurately reflects the will of the people, because values and needs differ from voter to voter.
“Let your voice be heard and ensure your values are represented by exercising your right to vote in federal, state, tribal and local elections,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said.
The Chickasaw Nation, along with other tribal nations and community partners, collaborated to offer a voter education initiative to increase voter registration and engagement among all Oklahomans.
VoteYourValuesOK.com, a one-stop educational voting resource, helps to inform and inspire every Oklahoman to accomplish more by working together. The website also connects Oklahomans with voter registration resources and information on upcoming elections.
Information about how to register to vote, updating registration, finding polling places, absentee ballots and how to get involved is available at VoteYourValuesOK.com. The website also features a sign-up for Election Day reminders, an informational newsletter and an Election Day checklist.
Chickasaw citizen Arielle Farve, 25, has future generations in mind as she plans to cast her vote in November.
“This isn’t just about one policy or a four-year period. It affects the way people can thrive when they live in our state,” the Stillwater, Oklahoma, resident said. “I know my decisions matter more than just four years. I see the bigger picture.”
Plan Ahead
Now is the time to plan your trip to the polls, study the candidates’ views and make sure others have transportation to the voting booth on Election Day.
Small notes or marked sample ballots are acceptable at the polling place, as long as they are out of public view.
Review a sample ballot before going to the polls at OKVoterPortal.OKElections.us.
Research any questions on the ballots ahead of time and be prepared when arriving at your polling location.
Take Your Neighbor to the Polls
Have conversations with family, friends and neighbors. Make sure everyone has a plan and is ready to vote. Assist them with finding their polling place or offer to ride together to the polls.
It is essential for each voice to be heard and to Vote Your Values.
For more information on registering to vote, a voter checklist or to see important election dates, visit VoteYourValuesOK.com.
