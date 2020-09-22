A group of volunteers from the Vanoss area’s Oklahoma Home and Community Education organization recently made and donated cloth bears for the Ada Police Department’s patrol cars, to be given to children who the police encounter in their law enforcement endeavors.
“The Oklahoma Home and Community Education, when they got out of quarantine, decided they wanted to do a community service activity, “Janna Kelley of the Oklahoma State Extension Center said.
“I visited with one of the Ada police officers about ‘Bears for Cop Cars,’ and they said they needed bears, that is was a great idea. We met twice, and got 35 bears made, and got a container for them. They’ll go in the cop cars.”
“Daily, we experience children who have been involved in some type of trauma,” Ada Police Captain Jason Potter said. “Typically, the only time they get to interact with police officers is during a bad situation. So with these ladies providing us with the bears, that gives us an opportunity to try to ease the tension.
“We’re obviously not going to solve what’s going on at that time, but it gives the children a little bit of comfort. So maybe next time they need somebody, they’ll think of us and give us a call.”
The 35 cloth bears will be distributed immediately to Ada Police patrol vehicles.
