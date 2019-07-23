Steve Bagwell, president of Vision Bank Ada, recently announced the following promotions: Stacey Lewis to assistant vice president, senior credit analyst; Natasha Morris to mortgage underwriting officer, and Drew Gibson to special assets officer.
Lewis joined Vision Bank in February 2018. She is a graduate of Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas, and has a bachelor of arts degree and master of business administration degree from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. Prior to moving with her family to Ada in December 2017, she lived in Eugene, Oregon, where she was an assistant professor of accounting at Northwest Christian University in Eugene. Lewis was the treasurer of the board of directors for Eugene Christian School and served as chair of the finance committee for that organization. She and her husband, Brian, have two sons, David, 18, and Nathan, 16. They are members of Southwest Church of Christ in Ada, where she teaches children’s and women’s Bible classes.
Morris has worked for Vision Bank for 13 years. She graduated from Theodore Bird High School in Sonora, California. She and her husband, Michael, have three children, Michael, 10, LaVada, 5, and Decklynn, 1. In her spare time, Morris enjoys spending time with family and friends, watching her children play sports and enjoying anything outdoors.
Gibson is a graduate of Ada High School and the Oklahoma Bankers Association Consumer Lending School. He has worked for Vision Bank for two years. Gibson is a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, fishing and shooting guns.
