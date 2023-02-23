Vision Bank announces transfer

Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, announces the transfer of Amber Jones to the Trust Department as Vice President and Trust Officer.
Jones is a local graduate of Vanoss High School and Murray State College. She has worked at Vision Bank since 2006, mostly in the Mortgage Department, until transferring to the Trust Department in September of 2022. She is responsible for overseeing trusts under the terms of their governing documents, managing trust relationships and assisting clients with establishing their estate plans.
Jones is an Ada Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Ada graduate. She and her husband, Glen, are the parents of Jacob, a freshman at ECU. Her hobbies include baking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
